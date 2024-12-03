Mumbai, December 3: Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday paid tribute to Indian hockey legend Dhyan Chand on the occasion of his death anniversary, calling him an "inspiration for hockey players worldwide". Born on August 29, 1905, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner, Major Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian hockey team which won gold in the 1928, 1932 and 1936 editions of the Olympics. In his 185 appearances for the country, he scored 570 goals for India. He died on December 3, 1979. He was also known as 'The Wizard' and 'The Magician' for his skills with the hockey stick. Upbeat Indian National Hockey Team Leaves for Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024.

Taking to X, Mandaviya posted a picture of him playing floral tribute to the hockey legend in front of his statue at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.

Mansukh Mandaviya Pays Tribute To Dhyan Chand

दुनिया के महानतम हॉकी खिलाड़ी, 'हॉकी के जादूगर' मेजर ध्यानचंद जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें नमन। दुनिया में वह हॉकी खिलाड़ियों के लिए प्रेरणा का स्रोत हैं। अपने अद्वितीय खेल कौशल से उन्होंने भारत का नाम वैश्विक स्तर पर रोशन किया। pic.twitter.com/6PFh02mVYJ — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 3, 2024

Also, notably, Hockey India took to X, paying tribute to Hockey legend, writing.

Hockey India Pays Tribute to Dhyan Chand

Honoring the legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, the Captain of the Indian Hockey Team that triumphed at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, and remembering his extraordinary contribution to the sport. His spirit continues to inspire generations of players, both on and off the field.… pic.twitter.com/HuWvH44EO1 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 3, 2024

In 2021, the country's highest sporting honour, the Khel Ratna was named after the hockey legend as the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. The award was earlier named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Every year on August 29, the birthday of Dhyan Chand, National Sports Day is celebrated all over India.

