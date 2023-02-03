Pebble Beach (US), Feb 3 (PTI) Indian golfer Arjun Atwal got off to a slow start as he shot 1-over 73 in the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am event here.

Atwal, the only Indian winner on the PGA Tour, had three birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey.

With the cut coming only after three rounds in this unique event, where the first three rounds are played on different courses, Atwal still has a chance to move from his current 99th place.

Hank Lebioda, who is playing the sixth different course in his last six rounds on the PGA Tour, had six birdies in an eight-hole stretch for an 8-under 63 on the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula. He led by one after the opening round.

Lebioda was among six players from the leading 12 scores who have yet to win on the PGA Tour.

At Spyglass Hill, regarded as the toughest of the three courses being used this week, the conditions were calmer and the US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth each managed a 71, while Viktor Hovland had a 70.

