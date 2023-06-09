Stockholm (Sweden), Jun 9 (PTI) Indian golfers Diksha Dagar and Shubhankar Sharma endured disappointing starts, as both lay outside the top 100 after the opening round of the Scandinavian Mixed Open, an event jointly held on the Ladies European Tour and the DP World Tour.

Diksha, coming off a pair of Top-10 finishes on the LET, was way down at Tied 135 after carding 5-over 77 while Sharma shot a 3-over 75 to be Tied 116.

Also Read | WTC 2023 Final: 'Cheteshwar Pujara Will Be Disappointed With the Mode of His Dismissal', Says Ravi Shastri.

With only the top 65 and ties making the cut into the weekend, both Indians will need strong second round efforts to stay in the tournament.

Diksha had two birdies and four bogeys on the front nine. On the back nine, she had one birdie, two bogeys and a double bogey.

Also Read | India vs Mongolia Live Streaming Online With Timing in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND vs MON Intercontinental Cup 2023 Tournament Football Match on TV in India.

On the other hand, Sharma had three birdies, two of them the on the front side of the Ullna Golf Club and he also had four bogeys on the same stretch.

He had a birdie on 10th and a double bogey on the par-5 15th.

Germany's Yannik Paul and Denmark's Niklas Nørgaard both fired opening rounds of 65 (-7) to lead at the end of the first day of the co-sanctioned event between the LET and DP World Tour, which has 78 men and 78 women playing for the same prize fund of USD 2 million and one trophy.

Paul, who began his round on the 10th tee, made two birdies and one bogey in his first nine holes.

On his back nine, he rolled in three consecutive birdies on first to third and added two more on six and seven before finishing with another birdie on nine to seal a round of seven-under-par.

Four players sit in a share of third place with France's Frederic Lacroix, England's Dale Whitnell, South Africa's Louis De Jager and Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab all on six-under-par.

Three players ended the day in a tie for seventh place with Germany's Nicolai Van Dellingshausen, South Africa's Justin Walters and Denmark's Soren Kjeldsen on five-under-par.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)