Gurugram, Mar 14 (PTI) Sneha Singh, winner in two of her last three starts, will be back this week for yet another attempt at her third title of the season in the sixth leg of Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour 2023 at the Classic Golf & Country Club.

While Sneha did achieve multiple wins as an amateur, after turning professional she came close several times before finally winning the third leg and again the fifth leg last week. She is now getting into the stride to do that repeatedly.

This week Sneha will have to contend with India's top stars who are all here playing after coming back from their international engagements.

Amandeep Drall, runner-up at the 2022 Indian Open, Vani Kapoor, who had a good Top-15 finish at the South African Open last week, and Tvesa Malik, a LET regular are all among those in the draw.

The field also has Gaurika Bishnoi, who was runner-up last week in the fifth leg, Seher Atwal, who has one win this year, and Hitaashee Bakshi, a multiple winner in the past who is coming back from an injury.

Other experienced hands include Neha Tripathi, Saaniya Sharma and Gursimar Badwal, who makes a return after a long gap due to injury.

Two amateurs to watch out for will be the talented Nishna Patel, who last week made the cut and finished tied 35th at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore and Lavanya Jadon, who made her international debut at the same event.

Anvvi Dahhiya, Rishika Muralidhar, Keerthana Rajeev and Nandita Kumar are the other amateurs playing this week.

There are 38 players including six amateurs in the Rs 12 lakh event.

Sneha leads the Order of Merit and has two wins from the five events, with Seher Atwal second and Jasmine Shekar third.

