Manchester City take on RB Leipzig in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash with the tie delicately poised at 1-1. For the majority of the game when the two teams last met, it was Pep Guardiola’s men who dominated the contest, but they let RB Leipzig back in the tie with some lapses in play late in the second half. Etihad has generally been a fortress for Manchester City and it will take a special effort from their German opposition to put up a fight. The Champions League is one trophy that has eluded Manchester City under the Pep Guardiola regime and hence this season is another opportunity for them to end this barren run. Manchester City versus RB Leipzig will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Yassine Bounou 'Bono' Injury Update: Sevilla's Moroccan Goalkeeper Stable After Clash of Heads.

Manchester City have a full-strength squad to choose from with no injuries and suspension, which is a huge positive. Erling Haaland will lead the attacking line-up, with Kevin De Bruyne as the playmaker. Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez will be the traditional wingers, while Rodi and Ilkay Gundigan will play the box-to-box midfielder role.

Christopher Nkunku, the Chelsea-bound attacking midfielder, has picked up a hamstring injury and will miss the game for RB Leipzig. Andre Silva plays the lone striker role with Emil Forsberg slotting in as the no 10. Konrad Laimer and Amadou Haidara will not ideally venture forward in the game but may have to do so if the visitors are in search of goals. Premier League 2022-23: Arsenal Clinch Clinical Victory, Manchester United Drop Points.

When is Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Manchester City will host RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 tie on March 15 (Wednesday). The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it'll start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Manchester City vs RB Leipzig will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2/HD, Sony Sports 3/HD and Sony Ten 2 channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester City vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Manchester City have just a solitary win in their last four games against German opposition. It should be a keenly-contested match, with the home team claiming a 2-1 win at the end of ninety minutes.

