Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI): The incessant rains in Chennai failed to dampen the fighting spirit of Sneha Singh and Neha Tripathi in the first round of the 16th Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the TNGF Cosmo Club.

The inclement weather forced the organisers to cut the first round to nine holes and did a good job in making the course playable. They were tied for the top spot alongside Khushi Khanijau as the trio shot even par 35 each.

Sneha Singh needs to ensure that she finishes ahead of Neha or does not allow Neha to take the Order of Merit title.

Sneha did well to par all nine holes for an even-par 35, while Neha, who won last week, had two birdies and two bogeys in succession between the fourth and seventh holes in her card of 35. Khushi also parred all nine holes like Sneha for her 35.

Close behind them were Seher Atwal and Rhea Jha, who shot 1-over 36 each. Rhea had parred the first eight holes before dropping a shot on the ninth. Seher found a birdie early on the fifth and was 1-under till she came to the eighth tee. Then she dropped shots on the two closing holes for the day.

Yaalisai Verma was sole sixth with 2-over 37, while six players including amateur Srihita Mandava, were tied for the seventh place at 3-over 38.

The five pros tied with Srihitha were Ravjot K Dosanjh, Shweta Mansingh, Ridhima Dilawari, Ananya Datar and Ishvari Prasanna. (ANI)

