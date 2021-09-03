Colombo, Sep 3 (AP) South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was ruled out of the remainder of the one-day international series in Sri Lanka on Friday with a fractured right thumb sustained when he was hit by a fielder's throw while batting.

Bavuma's injury came during South Africa's 14-run defeat in the opening ODI on Thursday. He continued batting but only for a short time before retiring hurt.

Bavuma will return to South Africa to see a specialist "as soon as possible" and spin bowler Keshav Maharaj will take over as captain for the second and third ODIs, Cricket South Africa said.

The teams will also play three T20 games. (AP)

