Centurion [South Africa], December 29 (ANI): South Africa need 283 runs to win the first Test against India with four sessions left for the Boxing Day game.

After India were folded in the second session on Wednesday, nine overs bowled with South Africa losing a wicket in the tricky phase. The Proteas went into Tea at 22/1 with 283 runs more required to win.

In the second session, India lost seven wickets as South Africa folded the visitors for 174 in the second innings. Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane all failed to leave a mark and were dismissed cheaply.

South Africa needed 305 runs to win to start with and the hosts got off to a worst possible start with opening batter Aiden Markram getting dimissed in the second over.

In the first session, India went into the lunch with a lead of over 200 after losing Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul in the morning.

Resuming the penultimate day on 16/1, South African bowlers kept Indian batters at the edge. Soon, Rabada dismissed Shradul Thakur. Thakur was dismissed for 10 off 26 balls.

After drinks, Rahul chased down on a wide delivery from Ngidi and slashed it behind to Elgar at first slip for 23 off 74 balls.

On Tuesday, India lost Mayank Agarwal's at the cusp of the stumps but the visitors still ended Day Three of the first Test in the driver's seat.

Brief Scores: India 327/10 and 174/10 (KL Rahul 23, Rishabh Pant 34; Kagiso Rabada 4-42) vs SA 197/10 and 22/1 (Keegan Petersen 12*; Mohammed Shami 1/14) (ANI)

