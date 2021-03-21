Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) South Africa Women skipper Sune Luus won the toss and elected to field against India Women in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Smriti Mandhana will continue to lead India with Harmanpreet Kaur yet to recover from injury.

The hosts made one change, bringing in Radha Yadav in place of Poonam Yadav, who was rested.

South Africa fielded the same playing XI that won the first T20I by eight wickets.

The Teams:

India women: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parwaeen (wk), Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (w), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

