Lahore [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): South Africa's Matthew Breetzke on Monday achieved an elusive record during the ODI Tri-Series as he became the first batter to score 150 runs during the men's ODI debut.

Breetzke dethroned former West Indies cricketer Desmond Haynes' record of scoring 148 runs from 136 balls against Australia in his ODI debut in 1978.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz stands in third place on the chart of scoring the most runs on debut in Men's ODIs. Gurbaz played a fine 127-run knock against Ireland in 2021.

Proteas batter Colin Ingram holds the fourth place with 124 runs from 126 balls on his ODI debut in 2010. New Zealand's Mark Chapman holds fifth place with an unbeaten 124-run knock against the United Arab Emirates in 2015.

The 26-year-old batter opened the first inning with skipper Temba Bavuma and made a safe start as he assessed the conditions in Lahore. Breetzke brought up his half-century off 68 balls and stitched a fine partnership with Jason Smith (41), rotating the strike and ensuring that the scoreboard kept ticking. The young opener brought up his ton with a fine boundary behind point. Matt Henry dismissed the Proteas batter in the 46th over.

In the first innings, Breetzke's 150-run knock from 18 balls and Wiaan Mulder's 64-run knock from 60 balls, powered the Proteas to 304/6 after playing for 50 overs. Jason Smith also played a crucial role by scoring 41 runs from 51 balls.

Matt Henry and William ORourke led the Kiwi bowling attack with their two-wicket hauls in their respective hauls. Michael Bracewell also picked one wicket in his 10-over spell. (ANI)

