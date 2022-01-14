Barcelona [Spain], January 14 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Friday confirmed that Spain Masters 2022 has been cancelled.

Spain Masters 2022 was scheduled to take place from March 1 to March 6.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Might Not Play EPL 2021-22 Match Against Aston Villa due Thigh Injury.

"Spanish Badminton Federation concluded that they are not able to stage the tournament as planned in Week 9. The remainder of the HSBC BWF World Tour calendar for 2022 is unchanged," stated BWF in an official statement.

"BWF, in collaboration with its World Tour hosts, remain diligent in preparing for upcoming tournaments despite the COVID-19 landscape continuing to change," stated further. (ANI)

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Hints Manchester United Players Can’t Accept Criticism, Says ‘If You Don't Want My Help, do Your Job'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)