Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the news for his recent interview where he had said that Manchester United should end this season by being in the top three. In the same interview, he hinted that players in the team are not open to criticism. Now, this statement has hinted at the fact that all is not well in the Manchester United dressing room. Not very long ago there were several reports that claimed that the Man United dressing room is divided into Portugues and non-Portuguese speaking groups. Wayne Rooney Disagrees With Cristiano Ronaldo’s Statement on Wanting Manchester United to Finish in Top 3, Says ‘I Don’t Accept That Mentality’.

According to Ronaldo, the seniors can help the juniors and it is very important to find a balance when you speak to them. CR7 did not take any names but surely his statement spoke volumes. “We are here to help, if they need my help and my support and advice I will be the number one to help. But if you don’t want my help, do your job, look at yourself and do your best to help the team," he said during the interview. Recalling his early days, Ronaldo said that if a senior walked up to him, he would take it as positive feedback.

It was also said that Ronaldo and Mason Greenwood have had issues with each other. While Ronaldo is upset with Greenwood for not passing him the ball even when unmarked, the English footballer is upset with the game time he has been given. Ronaldo's interview has impressed the fans and they want him to lead the Red Devils. He had said that the team needs to end the EPL 2021-22 season by being in the top 3.

