Santiago (Chile), Feb 27 (AP) Spain's Pedro Martinez beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in a Chile Open semifinal.

In Sunday's final Martinez will play Argentina's Sebastián Báez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Martinez, ranked 72nd, will play his second professional final. He lost last year's Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament.

Báez, ranked 78th, is also looking for his first professional title. (AP)

