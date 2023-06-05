Barcelona [Spain], June 5 (ANI): Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner alleged that the decision not to penalise Mercedes' George Russell for the corner cut was "the difference" in ensuring Red Bull's Sergio Perez missed out on a podium finish, as reported by Sky Sports.

"He (Sergio Perez) lost out in the early laps. He didn't have a great start. George managed to get away with running off track, not getting a penalty for that," Horner was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Russell cut the second part of the first chicane to avoid making contact with Nico Hulkenberg in the opening lap of the Spanish Grand Prix 2023.

"I think that was the difference at the end of the day. Checo's (Perez) race was getting stronger and stronger. In that last stint, in particular, he was coming back very strong. There were just not enough laps to get that podium." Red Bull's Team Principal further added.

The FIA took notice of the incident but didn't investigate it as Russell was cleared of any wrongdoing as he emerged behind Nico Hulkenberg at the corner exit, before overtaking the Haas driver at Turn Four.

With their newly upgraded W14, Mercedes made an exciting return with two podiums in the Spanish GP with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in the second and third positions respectively. They now stand in the second position behind Red Bull in the constructor championship with 152 points.

Mercedes have recently brought their upgraded W14 on the tracks of Monaco GP and the success at Spanish GP will boost morale for the drivers and the team.

Spanish GP Race Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), George Russell (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Alpine). (ANI)

