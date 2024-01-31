Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Spain's attacking midfielder Iker Guarrotxena on Wednesday joined Mumbai City FC on a short-term contract which runs until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Guarrotxena, who hails from Bilbao, joined Athletic Bilbao at the age of nine and played close to one hundred matches for the club's 'B' side Bilbao Athletic.

He is the nephew of Endika Guarrotxena, an Athletic Bilbao icon.

Guarrotxena played for CD Miranda's in the Spanish second tier and UD Logrones in the third tier, where he was the fourth-highest goal-scorer in the league with 14 goals that helped Logrones secure a place in the promotion play-offs.

He has played close to 350 games while representing clubs in Poland (Pogon Szczecin), Greece (Volos) and Australia (Western United) before moving to India in 2022 to join FC Goa.

In the ISL, he scored 11 goals in 20 matches before moving back home to join Real Murcia.

"Mumbai City have a history of success, and I hope to be able to contribute to that in my own way in my time here," he said.

