Tottenham Hotspur will shift their focus on the English Premier League with a game against Brentford, after a narrow 0-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City enroute their FA Cup exit. It looks like another season without any major trophy for the London club but their immediate focus will be on securing a top-four finish this term. 40 points from 21 games means the club is fifth in the points table but within touching distance of fourth-placed Aston Villa. With Chelsea and Manchester United struggling for form, the hosts will feel they have a chance to qualify for the Champions League. South Africa Football Team Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Sleep’ Celebration After Match Winning Goal Against Morocco in AFCON 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Brentford ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Nottingham Forest in the last match. They need a few more wins though to stay well clear of the relegation zone. Pape Matar Sarr has not trained with the club ever since returning from the African Cup of Nations and Tottenham Hotspur will once again be without their influential midfielder. Richarlison will lead the attack in the continued absence of skipper Heung Min-Son with James Maddison taking on the playmaker spot. Timo Werner and Dejan Kulusevski will be the two wingers in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, and Frank Onyeka are away on international duty and will not be available for Brentford. Sergio Reguilon cannot play against parent club Tottenham Hotspur and that rules him out. Neal Maupey and Ivan Toney make up for a decent attacking partnership and the visitors will hope they can find the back of the net in this game.DFB Pokal 2023–24: Fortuna Duesseldorf Beats St Pauli in a Penalty Shootout To Reach German Cup Semifinals.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur is up and ready to take on Brentford in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 1. The match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England and has a scheduled start time of 01:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

