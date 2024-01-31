League leaders Liverpool face Chelsea in a crunch mid-week tie at home with their immediate focus being on maintaining their lead at the top. The Reds have managed 48 points from 21 games, two more than second-placed Arsenal. The Premier League at the moment is heading to a three-way title race with Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City all involved. The Reds will lose Jurgen Klopp as a manager at the end of the season and the onus is on the players to help their manager leave with another league medal. Opponent Chelsea are tenth in the standings and as things stand, they do not come close to making it to the Champions League next season. Their main priority will be to have a late push for a top-four finish. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24: Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka Help Gunners Secure Crucial Three Points in Close Encounter.

Mohamed Salah continues his recovery from a muscle injury he suffered in the African Cup of Nations and will not be available here. Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz make up the front three for the Reds while summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai resume their midfield partnership. The duo has been highly effective and provides the right balance between attack and defence.

Nicolas Jackson returns to the matchday squad for Chelsea after Senegal was knocked out of the African Cup of Nations. It will be interesting to see if he is picked though. Cole Palmer leads the attack for the visitors with Conor Gallagher as the playmaker. The Blues like to build from out wide and this is where Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke will have an important role to play. Premier League 2023–24: Jurgen Klopp Addresses Virgil Van Djik’s Future at Liverpool.

Liverpool is up and ready to take on Chelsea in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 1. The match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at Anfield, Liverpool, England and has a scheduled start time of 01:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Chelsea match on Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV Channels.

Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Chelsea football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will not be an easy game for both sides and we might well have a scored draw as a result.

