Rourkela, Jan 11 (PTI) UP Rudras notched up an important 3-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers in their Hockey India League (HIL) match here on Saturday.

Goals by Floris Wortelboer (30'), Kane Russell (43') and Tanguy Cosyns (54') helped UP Rudras bag three points and climb to number two on the points table.

Jake Whetton (29') was the lone scorer for Delhi SG Pipers who are yet to register an outright victory in the league.

UP Rudras looked like a stronger team on paper with the way they began the quarter. They created more circle entries with compact attack and were stronger than their opponent in terms of ball possession.

Early in the first quarter, they even won the first penalty corner of the match but the chance went begging when Kane Russell teamed up with Sam Ward to bring about a variation in the PC, but Ward couldn't quite get the right connection and his strike went wide off the mark.

The next few minutes saw Rudras dominate with the ball, and local Odisha player Sudeep Chirmako showcased some fine attacking skills to foray into the striking circle on a couple of occasions. But the quarter ended with the scoreline reading 0-0.

The next quarter began with Rudras creating yet another fine chance to take a 1-0 lead. This time again, it was via a penalty corner. However, the draglick went straight to the keeper. Though Lalit Upadhyay picked up the rebound, the shot was off target.

While Rudras continued to do everything right in their attack to get ahead in the game, their defence lapsed in the 29th minute when Delhi SG Pipers struck the first goal of the match.

It was their captain Jake Whetton, who did brilliantly in the top of the circle to dribble past defenders to take an ambitious shot at goal. Their celebrations, however, didn't last too long as UP Rudras' Floris Wortelboer struck in the very next minute to equalise.

The Rudras were finally able to take lead in the 43rd minute when they were awarded a PC. This time, Kane Russell was on target, with a powerful flick to fetch his team an important 2-1 lead.

Ahead only by one goal, UP Rudras had to fight for the ball to stay in the lead in the final quarter. Delhi SG Pipers meanwhile pushed for an equaliser. Six minutes into the quarter, youngster Manjeet took a brave shot on goal but didn't succeed while they also won a penalty corner in the following minutes but a goal eluded them.

Meanwhile, Rudras found a cushion when they struck their third goal in the 54th minute through Tanguy Cosyns. He was immaculate in his execution of the penalty corner to put his team in a strong position.

With less than five minutes to the final hooter, Delhi SG Pipers earned a PC. But they couldn't make much of it.

