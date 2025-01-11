The Happy Salm is back, exactly after 364 days. The Australian Open main draw will start on January 12 with multiple challengers for the ultimate prize. In the Women’s singles category, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will enter as the defending champion and a favourite for the title. Trying to complete a hattrick at Melbourne Park, Aryna Sabalenka looked confident in her recent interactions but is well aware of the challenges around her. Let us check the Australian Open 2025 top three contenders for the Women’s singles championship. Australian Open 2025: Four Key Stories Headlining the First Grand Slam of the Year.

Top Contenders For Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles Title

Aryna Sabalenka: After her back-to-back wins at the Australian Open, and the manner of her last season's win made the Belarusian star the top contender for the title. Her power serves and rallies on the hard court are her plus points. She would be looking to complete a hat-trick and join an elite company of Martina Hingis, Steffi Graf, and Margaret Court.

Coco Gauff: Ever since the girl won the US Open title, she has been on the contender list for every grand slam. At the 20-years-old, the US star has been very consistent and had a great 2024 season. World number 3, and top contender Coco will be a challenge for Sabalenka’s title.

Iga Swiatek: Five-time grand slam winner has been undefeated queen on the clay court and even won the US Open title in 2022. Sadly, in the later seasons the Polish star struggled down under. After back-to-back early exits in the Australian Open, the 23-year-old will look to push for the title. On Which Channel Australian Open 2025 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Dark Horse of Aus Open 2025: Dark horse is a very wide category with many athletes capable of delivering on their day. Yet Elena Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini are the closest competitors to the three challengers mentioned above. Paolini especially has been knocking at the championship door and this might be her year to get her hands on a grand slam. But will it be the Australian Open 2025? We will get the answer on January 25.

