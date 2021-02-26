New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 1755 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*A copy on Ravichandran Ashwin's interview uploaded on BCCI website.

*Report of Indian Super League match between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters in Vasco.

*Preview of ISL match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal in Bambolim.

*Report of ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cairo.

*Report of Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country.

STORIES ON WIRE:

SPO-CRI-YUSUF-LD RETIREMENT

Big-hitting Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all forms of cricket

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Out-of-favour India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan, who made a name for himself as a power-hitter, on Friday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, saying time has come "to put a full stop to this innings of my life."

SPO-CRI-VINAYKUMAR-LD RETIREMENT

R Vinay Kumar announces retirement from first-class and international cricket

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Veteran Karnataka medium pacer R Vinay Kumar, who also represented India and led his state team to successive Ranji Trophy titles, on Friday announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket.

SPO-CRI-IPL-VENUES

BCCI considering 4-5 IPL venues; Mumbai a concern amid COVID surge

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The BCCI is looking at four to five venues for conducting the next edition of the Indian Premier League with Mumbai as a single host not looking feasible anymore following a surge in COVID-19 cases in and around the city.

SPO-CRI-PITCH-AZHARUDDIN

Wearing shoes with rubber sole: Azharuddin's mantra to thrive on rank turners

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Wearing shoes with rubber soles, assured footwork and proper shot-selection are the keys to success for batsmen on a "rank turner" like the Motera pitch, feels Mohammed Azharuddin, a former India captain and one of the finest players of spin.

SPO-BOX-STRANDJA

Boxing: Deepak Kumar enters semis at Strandja Memorial, to take on world champion next

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Asian silver-winner Deepak Kumar (52kg) entered the semifinals with a comfortable win to be assured of a medal and a clash with reigning Olympic and world champion Shakhobiddin Zoirov at the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria.

SPO-CRI-AXAR

It's all about confidence, Axar on phenomenal Test outings

Ahmedabad, Feb 26 (PTI) It was a long wait for Axar Patel and it didn't help that everyone around him had just one question for the past three years -- "Why aren't you in the Indian team?"

SPO-CRI-HAYDEN

India can win against odds in all conditions, a mark of all great teams: Hayden

By C Shyam Sundar

Chennai, Feb 26 (PTI) Indian team has all the markings of a great side as it can not only fight it out but win against the odds in all conditions, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden said.

SPO-CRI-BELL

England guilty of thinking too far ahead, have gone wrong with rotation policy: Bell

London, Feb 26 (PTI) Former batsman Ian Bell has slammed England's much-debated rotation policy, saying they were guilty of thinking too far ahead and have gone wrong with the constant chopping and changing in a "big" Test series like India.

SPO-CRI-HUSSAIN

England looked like startled rabbits in second innings: Hussain

London, Feb 26 (PTI) England have lost their batting rhythm after playing on two difficult surfaces and looked like "startled rabbits" in the second innings of the third Test against India, according to former skipper Nasser Hussain.

SPO-HIMA-DSP-INDUCTION

Hima inducted as DSP in Assam, says will continue her athletics career

Guwahati, Feb 26 (PTI) Star sprinter Hima Das was on Friday inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in the presence of chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and described the moment as a childhood dream coming true.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI

Lahiri lies T-37 in opening round of Puerto Rico Open

Rio Grande (Puerto Rico), Feb 26 (PTI) Star Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a bitter-sweet two-under 70 in the first round to be placed tied 37th at the PGA TOUR's Puerto Rico Open here.

SPO-HOCK-WOM

Germany tour will add value to our Olympic preparations: women's hockey captain Rani

Dusseldorf, Feb 26 (PTI) The tour of Argentina was a confidence-booster but the matches against Germany will add value to India's Tokyo Olympics preparations, said women's hockey team skipper Rani on the eve of the series opener against the world no.3 side here.

SPO-CRI-ROAD-SAFETY

Pietersen to captain England Legends in Road Safety World Series

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will lead the England Legends while Khaled Mahmud will captain the Bangladesh Legends in the ‘Unacademy Road Safety World Series', starting in Raipur from March 5.

SPO-CRI-PAK-UMAR

Umar Akmal to resume competitive cricket after CAS reduces his ban to 12 months

Karachi, Feb 26 (PTI) Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal will be able to resume his cricket career after the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) reduced his suspension to 12 months and imposed a fine of 42.50 lakh Pakistani Rupees on him for breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

SPO-CRI-ENG-MEDIA-REAX

Section of English media blames team for Motera debacle, others point fingers at pitch

London, Feb 26 (PTI) The British media lambasted its cricket team's abject surrender to India in the pink-ball Test, holding the much-debated rotation policy and technical failures of its batsmen responsible for the humiliation even as the Motera pitch also drew some flak.

SPO-SWIM-IND

Expecting many Indian swimmers to achieve ‘A' standard in 2024 Olympics: sports science expert

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (PTI) Acclaimed sports science expert Dr Genadijus Sokolovas, who has worked with several Olympic medallist swimmers in the past, feels that many Indians can achieve the 'A' qualifying standard in the sport in the 2024 Games.

