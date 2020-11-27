New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) The following are the top/expected stories at 2155 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Indian Super League match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-CRI-LD IND Poor bowling costs India opening ODI despite valiant Hardik show Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) Hardik Pandya's career-best effort wasn't good enough to compensate for a forgettable bowling effort as India slumped to a 66-run defeat against Australia in the first ODI, making a rather unimpressive start to the tour, here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IND-BCCI-ROHIT BCCI steps in, says Rohit didn't travel to Australia because of father's illness; fitness test on Dec 11

Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) The BCCI finally cleared the "confusion" on why Rohit Sharma did not travel with the team to Australia hours after captain Virat Kohli complained of "lack of clarity", stating that the top batsman had to be in Mumbai for his ailing father after the IPL.

SPO-AIFF-QURAISHI SC-appointed administrator Quraishi refutes AIFF's claim of non-finalisation of draft constitution

By Philem Dipak Singh

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Supreme Court-appointed administrator S Y Quraishi on Friday refuted claims of the All India Football Federation that he had sought more time to prepare the draft constitution of the sports body, saying the document has already been submitted to the apex court.

SPO-FOOT-STIMAC-MARADONA Maradona was intimidating with ball but had heart of pure gold: Stimac

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Diego Maradona looked "intimidating" while showcasing his artistry with the ball but had a heart of "pure gold", says India football team head coach Igor Stimac.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS Our body language was disappointing, lack of all-round options affecting balance: Kohli

Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday questioned his team's body language after the opening ODI loss to Australia and said Hardik Pandya not being fit to bowl is affecting the side's balance as he doesn't have enough all-rounders at his disposal.

SPO-CRI-AUS-STOINIS-INJURY Stoinis suffers side injury, in doubt for second ODI against India: Reports

Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis could be in doubt for the second ODI against India after he sustained an injury during the series opener here on Friday, according to reports.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD HARDIK Will bowl when time is right but we need to groom other all-rounders too: Hardik

Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) He will bowl only when the time is right, said India's top all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday, urging the team to groom other players with multiple skill-sets after his bowling was badly missed in the opening ODI loss to Australia here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-IND Disappointing start for Aditi, Diksha in Spain

Andalucia (Spain), Nov 27 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok completed her first round with a disappointing five-over 77 in the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana here.

SPO-GOLF-SHUBHANKAR Disappointing first round for Sharma in South Africa

Malelane (South Africa), Nov 27 (PTI) India's Shubhankar Sharma endured a tough opening round, carding a one-over 73 to lie tied 80 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship here.

SPO-ISL-BENGALURU Bengaluru look for change of plan as they face buoyant Hyderabad

Margao, Nov 27 (PTI) Held to a frustrating draw by FC Goa in their lung-opener, former champions Bengaluru FC would look to record their first win when they take on a buoyant Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

SPO-BAD-PBL Organisers postpone PBL-6 due to COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The sixth edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) was on Friday postponed to next year, keeping in mind the health and safety of the players amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-CRI-IND-BREACH Two protesters enter field during India-Australia ODI

Sydney, Nov 27 (PTI) In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia before being escorted out here on Friday. PTI

