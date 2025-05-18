New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday announced the broadening of the scope of the Khelo India initiative with the introduction of multiple Games to cover school sports, martial arts, beach and water sports from this year onwards.

While launching Khelo India Annual Calendar, Mandaviya said that the government will soon introduce a series of Khelo India Games and other competitions, including Khelo India North-East Games, among others.

He said the aim was to strengthen India's sporting ecosystem, provide strategic year-round schedule to boost grassroots competitions, talent identification.

"The Khelo India Annual Calendar is not just a schedule but it is a strategic blueprint strengthening India's domestic competition structure for transforming India into a global sporting powerhouse," Mandaviya said.

"Over the past decade, Indian sports have undergone a remarkable transformation.... We have created a dynamic and inclusive sporting ecosystem with regular national-level competitions under the Khelo India initiative.

"Taking this vision forward, we will soon introduce Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG), Khelo India School Games (KISG), Khelo India Water Sports, Khelo India North-East Games, among others."

Mandaviya said these events will be pivotal in identifying, nurturing, and preparing India's young talent.

The Khelo India platform already includes four structured national-level Games, namely the Khelo India Youth Games, Khelo India University Games, Khelo India Para Games, and Khelo India Winter Games.

A special focus is being given to the Khelo India School Games (KISG), which will follow a tiered structure, starting from the district level, moving to the state level, and culminating in national-level competitions.

Furthermore, the inclusion of events like the Khelo India Martial Art Games, Khelo India Tribal Games, and Khelo India Swadeshi Games aims to bring indigenous and traditional martial arts into the mainstream, the sports ministry said.

The first edition of the Khelo India Beach Games (KIBG) is set to take place in Diu from May 19-25, which will draw national attention to coastal and beach sports, while also highlighting the region's tourism potential.

The calendar for the remainder of the year includes events such as the Khelo India School Games (August to December), Khelo India University Games (March-April), Water Sports and North-East Games (May-June), Tribal Games (September in Chhattisgarh), and the Indigenous and Martial Art Games (July-August in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh).

