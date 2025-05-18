As the Indian Premier League 2025 resumes, after three back-to-back defeats, Lucknow Super Giants will now be locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are already eliminated from the race of IPL 2025 playoffs. The LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be the 61st game of the ongoing tournament and the 12th fixture in the league this season for both sides. Lucknow Super Giants should be treating the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match as a must-win otherwise, their hopes for a playoff spot will grow thinner. SRH Out of IPL 2025 Play-Off Race; Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals Share Points After Umpires Call-Off IPL 2025 Clash Due to Wet Outfield.

Ahead of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match, the two sides have met already once in the ongoing tournament, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Lucknow Super Giants had won the game quite comfortably, with five wickets, while 23 balls were left to spare. Shardul Thakur, with his four-wicket haul was judged the player of the match. Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL 2024 runners-up, were terrible this season, with just three wins in 11 fixtures, and seven losses ahead of the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match.

Lucknow Weather Live

The Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be hosted at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, May 19. The weather in Lucknow is expected to be decent for playing cricket. There is no rain predicted in the forecast. The temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees Celsius when the match starts, but a dip to 32 degrees Celsius by 11 PM can be assumed. IPL 2025: Navjot Singh Sidhu Urges Lucknow Super Giants Captain Rishabh Pant To Revisit Basics, Improve Shot Selection Amid Poor Form.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is believed to be a batting-friendly one, but this season it's behaving slow, with low bounce, making the technical players more successful at the venue. Dew is also expected to play a big role in the LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match, so the team winning the toss should ideally select to chase. Chasing at the Ekana Cricket Stadium has yielded better results.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 04:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).