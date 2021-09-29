New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sports Minister Anurag Thakur will launch a nationwide month-long Clean India Programme from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to encourage people's participation in cleaning waste, mainly single use plastic.

The cleanliness drive, to be organised by the sports ministry, is being taken up as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and will run from October 1 to 31.

The programme is being organised in six lakh villages of 744 districts across the country through the networks of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan(NYKS) affiliated Youth Clubs & National Service Scheme affiliated Institutions, said a release.

Youth Affairs Secretary Usha Sharma said the aim of the cleanliness drive was to create awareness, mobilise people and ensure their involvement in cleaning waste.

Through this mega initiative, 75 lakh kg waste will be collected and disposed with the support and voluntary participation of citizens, the release added.

Earlier, Thakur had said that the people must pledge to make the country free of plastic waste to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

