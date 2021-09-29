Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in match 43 of Indian Premier League in Dubai as they tighten grip on the third spot. With this win, Virat Kohli's men took a step closer to playoff qualification, extending the gap between them and the teams below them.
Wicket! Mustafizur Rahman gets his second wicket of the game as he dismisses KS Bharat. Srikar Bharat c Rawat b Mustafizur 44(35).
Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat have steadied the innings as RCB are inching towards the target. Bangalore need 44 runs off 42 deliveries to get a foothold on the third spot.
After losing back-to-back wickets, Glenn Maxwell and KS Bharat are looking to get the RCB innings back on track. The duo have had a good platform built for them and could use some time to get set before looking for big shots.
Run-Out! Rajasthan Royals get a big breakthrough as a brilliant piece of fielding from Riyan Parag sees Virat Kohli being run out. Kohli run out (Riyan Parag) 25(20).
Wicket! Mustafizur Rahman provides the much-needed breakthrough for Rajasthan Royals as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal The RCB opener tried for a big heave but missed the ball completely, uprooting the stumps. Padikkal b Mustafizur 22(17).
Both RCB openers have looked in great touch and have given their team a string start. However, the two will be aware of RR's struggles after the powerplay and will aim to not repeat the mistakes.
Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal begin the chase as RCB look to tighten their grip on the third spot and close the gap on the teams above them in the table. Bangalore bowlers have done well in the first half and will hope that the batsmen can complete the job.
Rajasthan Royals started on the front foot courtesy of some power-hitting from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis, with the latter scoring a half-century. However, the RR batters once again lost their way in the middle overs, as RCB were able to restrict them to a sub-par score.
Wicket! Yuzvendra Chahal gets his second wicket of the game as he dismisses Liam Livingstone.
Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have hopes of making it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of RR vs RCB with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Mumbai Indians Close Gap On Top Four With Win Over PBKS.
Rajasthan Royals have experienced a dip in form in recent games as the Sanju Samson-led side have lost their last two matches in the competition and will be hoping to return to winning ways. The inaugural champions can close the gap on the top four if they manage to get the better of Virat Kohli’s outfit. IPL 2021 Schedule: Last Two League Games to be Played Concurrently, BCCI Announces.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their three-game losing streak last time around as they got the better of Mumbai Indians. The win helped RCB to open a gap between them and teams below them and could move closer to sealing a playoff place if they manage to get all two points against Rajasthan.
IPL 2021 Live Score
It is a very close race for the playoff spot as heading into the final stretch of the season, five teams are separated by just four points. So dropping points in this fixture could be costly for either side in their bid of playing in the knockout stages.