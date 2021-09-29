Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore face each other in match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on September 29, 2021 (Wednesday). Both teams have hopes of making it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, we bring you the IPL 2021 live score of RR vs RCB with all the action and commentary. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated: Mumbai Indians Close Gap On Top Four With Win Over PBKS.

Rajasthan Royals have experienced a dip in form in recent games as the Sanju Samson-led side have lost their last two matches in the competition and will be hoping to return to winning ways. The inaugural champions can close the gap on the top four if they manage to get the better of Virat Kohli’s outfit. IPL 2021 Schedule: Last Two League Games to be Played Concurrently, BCCI Announces.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore ended their three-game losing streak last time around as they got the better of Mumbai Indians. The win helped RCB to open a gap between them and teams below them and could move closer to sealing a playoff place if they manage to get all two points against Rajasthan.

It is a very close race for the playoff spot as heading into the final stretch of the season, five teams are separated by just four points. So dropping points in this fixture could be costly for either side in their bid of playing in the knockout stages.