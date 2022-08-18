New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Following is the Sports Schedule for Thursday

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Cautioned by Merseyside Police for Knocking Down Phone From Fan's Hand During Premier League Last Season.

CRICKET:

*First ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare (from 12:45 PM IST).

Also Read | Vijender Singh Returns to Winning Ways, Knocks Out Eliasu Sulley at the Jungle Rumble.

*Other stories related to Indian and International cricket.

FOOTBALL:

*Potential stories and important updates on FIFA's suspension on India. *131st edition of Durand Cup.

*Stories related to international football.

KHO KHO:

*Ultimate Kho Kho in Pune.

CHESS:

*FTX Crypto Cup in Miami.

GOLF: *Indian golfers taking part in events across the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)