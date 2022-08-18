New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Following is the Sports Schedule for Thursday
CRICKET:
*First ODI between India and Zimbabwe in Harare (from 12:45 PM IST).
*Other stories related to Indian and International cricket.
FOOTBALL:
*Potential stories and important updates on FIFA's suspension on India. *131st edition of Durand Cup.
*Stories related to international football.
KHO KHO:
*Ultimate Kho Kho in Pune.
CHESS:
*FTX Crypto Cup in Miami.
GOLF: *Indian golfers taking part in events across the world.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)