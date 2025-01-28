Sri Bhaini Sahib (Punjab), Jan 28 (PTI) I-League leaders Namdhari FC's four-match winning run came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sreenidi Deccan FC here on Tuesday.

Both goals came in the first half from two Brazilian strikers taking the centrestage.

Also Read | Gongadi Trisha Scores First-Ever Century in ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025 As India Crush Scotland by 150 Runs.

Cledson Carvalho da Silva (33rd minute) scored his seventh I-League goal for Namdhari before William Alves (45th) equalised at the stroke of half-time for Sreenidi Deccan.

Namdhari remained at the top of the table with 21 points from 11 games, but Churchill Brothers can overtake them should they beat Real Kashmir on Thursday.

Also Read | Mumbai Announce 16-Member Squad for Must-Win Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Clash Against Meghalaya.

Sreenidi Deccan, who have now drawn three of their last four, continue to stay in eighth place with 12 points.

There were a lot of long-range attempts by both sides.

Namdhari's Francis Addo and Peter Seiminthang Haokip shot wide from 25 yards, while Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung swerved a half-volley off target from just outside the box. It took a defensive lapse by Sreenidi Deccan for the hosts to score the opener.

It should've been a routine back pass to the goalkeeper for Eli Sabia but a bit of hesitation allowed Cledson Carvalho da Silva to muscle past him and slot the ball past Aryan Lamba.

Alves cancelled out the goal with a well-taken header.

The Sreenidi striker got on the end of a cross from the top of the box by Ángel Orelien, who got his fifth assist of the season.

Namdhari goalkeeper Jaspreet had rushed out to punch the cross, but William did well to get to it ahead of him and glance it into the net.

Six minutes into the second half, Lamba pulled off a brilliant save to prevent Namdhari from regaining the lead. Addo's looping delivery found Peter inside the box.

The latter skipped past his marker and pulled the trigger from close range but Lamba palmed it out.

The second-half turned into a more cagey affair with less goalmouth action and rough midfield battles with lots of fouls and stoppages.

Namdhari's Addo, Cledson and Sreenidi's Lalromawia were shown yellow cards.

The teams did grow desperate for a winner towards the end and Orelien and Dharmpreet Singh saw their shots from outside the box drift wide of the target.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)