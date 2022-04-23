Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Invited to bat, Royal Challengers Bangalore were shot out for 68 by Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Suyash Prabhudessai top-scored for RCB with 15 while Glen Maxwell made 12. All the other RCB batters were out in single digit scores in a horrible display.

For SRH, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan took three wickets apiece while spinner Jagadeesha Suchith got two.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 68 all out in 16.1 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 15; Marco Jansen 3/25, T Natarajan 3/10).

