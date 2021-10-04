Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI): SunRisers Hyderabad might have lost the Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), but pacer Umran Malik impressed one and all with his quick pace to rattle the opposition batters.

Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir clocked two deliveries over 150 kmph on the speed gun and his fastest ball was 151.03.

As a result, he is now the only Indian in the top ten for this season to deliver the fastest balls. The 21-year-old Malik clocked a delivery at 146 kmph speed in his very first over, and he then entered 150s twice on the speed gun.

He ended up conceding just 27 runs in his four overs. Shubman Gill played a knock of 57 runs as KKR defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets with two balls to spare here at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. With this win, KKR consolidated its position at the fourth spot and the side now has 12 points from 13 games.

Earlier, a spirited bowling performance helped KKR restrict SRH to 115/8 in the allotted twenty overs. For Eoin Morgan-led side, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, and Varun Chakravarthy returned with two wickets each while for SRH, Kane Williamson top-scored with a knock of 26 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had brought in medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign in the UAE.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's fixture against Delhi Capitals on September 22. Before playing against KKR, Malik had played one T20 and List A match for Jammu Kashmir and he picked a total of four wickets. (ANI)

