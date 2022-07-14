Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 14 (ANI): Sri Lanka have included plenty of spinning options in their 18-player squad for the upcoming two-match Test series at home against Pakistan.

All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando and spinner Jeffrey Vandersay are all named in the squad and are in contention to return to Sri Lanka's XI after the trio missed the second Test against Australia due to Covid.

Also Read | IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI 2022: Moeen Ali Says ‘We Don't Need To Panic Ahead of Second ODI’.

Key batter Pathum Nissanka - who tested positive to Covid midway through that match - is also a chance to return, while left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is likely to get the chance to lead Sri Lanka's spin attack after his match-winning efforts against Australia.

Jayasuriya claimed 12 wickets for the match against Pat Cummins' side, which is the best haul for Sri Lanka on Test debut and the fourth-best for a debutant overall.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Announce 18-Member Squad for Test Series Against Pakistan.

The 30-year-old is likely to have Maheesh Theekshana and Ramesh Mendis share the spinning duties with him against Pakistan, but young left-armer Praveen Jayawickrama has been left out of Sri Lanka's squad.

Experienced left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne will once again captain a Sri Lankan side that is looking to continue their recent rise up the World Test Championship standings, with Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and the in-form Dinesh Chandimal to provide the bulk of the batting support.

Pakistan are one spot behind Sri Lanka in fourth place on the World Championship standings and are still well in contention of reaching next year's final.

The series begins with the first Test in Galle on Saturday, with the two teams then moving to Colombo for the second Test at the end of the month.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage and Jeffrey Vandersay. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)