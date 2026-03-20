VMPL

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], March 20: AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. (BSE: 544425), a leading integrated B2B jewellery manufacturing and technology platform, today announced its business update for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 (Q3 FY 2025-26). The quarter marked continued operational excellence as the Company accelerated its transition toward a high-margin, tech-enabled manufacturing model.

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Key Performance & Operational Highlights

* Net Profit (PAT): Surged 69.22% QoQ to ₹345.31 lakhs.

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* 9M Milestone: Net Profit for 9M FY26 reached ₹606.19 lakhs, already surpassing the total FY25 full-year profit by 111.7%.

* Margin Expansion: EBITDA margins increased to 6.34%, a 149Bps sequential improvement driven by operational efficiencies.

* B2C Launch: Launching Esthara Jewels to capture fast-moving Silver fashion jewellery segment. D2C e-commerce platform and the first store scheduled for March 2026.

* International Footprint: Strengthening global operations through the Sharjah facility, with the acquisition of a 95% stake in the subsidiary currently in the final regulatory stages.

Note: These Financial updates are standalone only, as the acquisition process is not yet completed.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the Q3 performance, Mr. Ashraf P, Chairman & Managing Director of AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd., stated:

"We are delighted to report a stellar performance for the third quarter, with our Net Profit growing by over 69% on a sequential basis. This growth is a testament to our brand's resonance in the market and our ability to capitalize on the high-demand festive season. Our total income reached ₹8,854.93 lakhs for the quarter, reflecting a robust 19% growth compared to the previous quarter.

The substantial increase in our Profit Before Tax and EPS underscores our commitment to maintaining high-margin operations and cost optimization. As we look ahead, we remain focused on expanding our manufacturing capabilities and reaching new market segments to ensure long-term value creation for our stakeholders.

Our digital-first approach via our proprietary B2B portal now facilitates ~70% of our order volume, ensuring lean operations. With the upcoming launch of Esthara Jewels and our strategic expansion into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, we are well-positioned for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

By exceeding our intermediate roadmap milestones ahead of schedule, we have established a robust foundation for our next phase of domestic and international expansion."

Strategic & Operational Update

International Hub (Sharjah): AJC continues to strengthen its global footprint through its Sharjah facility, which is currently operating at a 30% utilization rate. The Company has acquired 95% stake in this Sharjah-based subsidiary, with concluding regulatory and documentation formalities currently underway.

Esthara Jewels & Retail Expansion: The Company is on track to capture the high-margin silver jewelry segment via its subsidiary, Esthara Jewels:

* D2C E-commerce: The digital platform is scheduled for launch in the first week of March 2026.

* Retail Launch: The first physical flagship store will open in Thrissur, Kerala, by the third week of March 2026.

B2B Digital Ecosystem The proprietary B2B portal witnessed strong traction, onboarding 48 new independent jewelers this quarter. The shift toward digital channels has significantly enhanced order visibility and reduced traditional wholesale lead times.

About AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. (BSE: 544425) is an integrated manufacturer of 22K and 18K gold products. Operating a 21,780 sq. ft. high-tech facility in Malappuram, Kerala, the company specializes in precision-engineered jewelry for national retail chains and independent dealers.

Contact Information: Investor Relations Department AJC Jewel Manufacturers Ltd. Email: investors@ajcjewel.com

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

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