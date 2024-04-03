Dubai [UAE], April 3 (ANI): Sri Lanka soared high in the World Test Championship standings after completing a clean sweep against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka's 192-run victory on the final day of the Chattogram Test helped them leapfrog Pakistan and move to the fourth spot in the WTC standings with 24 points and a point percentage of 50.00.

A series defeat ensured Bangladesh dropped to seventh in the standings before they faced Pakistan later in the year.

Pakistan dropped to the fifth spot with 22 points in five matches and a point percentage of 36.66. India maintain their dominance at the top with 74 points in nine matches and a point percentage of 68.51.

While Australia continue to breathe down India's neck as they tightly hold onto the second spot with 90 points in 12 matches and a point percentage of 62.50.

The Asian side will look to bolster their position in the WTC standings as they still have two home series in the ongoing cycle.

Sri Lanka will host New Zealand in a two-match Test series later this year and then they will face the defending champions Australia in early 2025.

But before playing their home series, Sri Lanka will travel to England and compete in a three-match Test series which is slated to begin on August 21 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester.

Sri Lanka dominated Bangladesh in both Tests and Kamindu Mendis's influential knocks with the bat played a vital role in their success.

He ended the series as the top scorer with 367 runs under his belt and amassed runs at a scintillating average of 122.33.

After scoring a ton each across both innings of the first Test, he struck an unbeaten 92 which propelled Sri Lanka to a whopping total of 531.

In reply, SL pacers overwhelmed Bangladesh batters to restrict them to just 178. Sri Lanka managed to set a target of 510 runs which Bangladesh failed to chase down and ended up losing the game by 192 runs. (ANI)

