New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Golf in India has never seen excitement. There was an undeniable buzz a decade ago when Tiger Woods came to India in 2014. This time around, the buzz is even bigger as Rory McIlroy, the latest Grand Slam achiever and the newest owner of golf's biggest prize, the Green Jacket, opened his DP India Championship campaign on his first visit to India.

Standing in an eye-catching and expansive two-tiered balcony overlooking the 18th green, Yuvraj Narayan, the Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of DP World, was watching McIlroy come down the fairway, as per a release from DP World.

He remarked, "Every sport needs a trigger to capture people's imagination."

The DP World India Championship is exactly that. When young Indians see Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood or Viktor Hovland competing on their home soil, it plants the seed for a lifelong connection with the game."

He added, "We believe golf is ready to take its place on the Indian sporting stage. For too long, it has been viewed as an elite pursuit, but that perception is changing. By bringing the best players in the world here, we can inspire young Indians to see golf as a sport for everyone, one that reflects India's global ambition."

His company, DP World, is the umbrella sponsor of the Tour itself, and already backs the season-ending DP World Tour Championships in Dubai. Now they have added the DP World India Championship to that burgeoning portfolio.

Narain added, "India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, supported by a dynamic, young population. Sport is becoming a defining part of daily life here, and even small steps can make a big difference. Our goal is to create opportunities across different sports that encourage healthy, active lifestyles and inspire the next generation."

DP World has already been a part of the Indian sports ecosystem with its big presence in the Indian Premier League and its association with Sachin Tendulkar. Narain feels it is now time for golf to come in. He makes it clear that none of their associations are short-term. "It is not for a few years, we invest with a long-term vision."

The DP World India Championships and numerous other golf commitments that the company has announced, such as its association with Zen Academy, which nurtures young golfers, are all part of a larger vision.

He emphasised, "In the long run, this is just the beginning. India has the scale, enthusiasm, and capability to host multiple world-class tournaments. We see this event as the start of something much bigger, a spark that can attract greater investment and create more opportunities for Indian golf."

"At DP World, we are in the business of creating world-class supply-chain infrastructure, connecting India within itself and connecting India to the rest of the world. Through golf, we're taking that same philosophy of connection and applying it to communities, creating pathways that link people, opportunity, and progress."

He elaborated, "Our aim is to give young people more opportunities to be active, healthy, and inspired, whether through golf or any other sport that shapes character and confidence."

Later, as McIlroy moves away from the green and walks to the next tee box, Narain adds, "The DP World India Championship is more than just a tournament; it is a symbol of India's growing role on the global sporting map. With top players like McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, and Viktor Hovland competing here, we're showing that India can host world-class events and, more importantly, inspire a new generation to dream big." (ANI)

