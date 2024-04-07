Lucknow, Apr 7 (PTI) Marcus Stoinis made a fine fifty as Lucknow Super Giants made 163 for five against Gujarat Titans in their IPL match here on Sunday.

The Super Giants batted after winning the toss, and Stoinis (58 in 43 balls) led their batting effort.

Other notable contributions came from skipper KL Rahul (33 in 31 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (32 not out in 22 balls).

For GT, pacers Umesh Yadav and Darshan Nalkande took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 163 for five in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 58, KL Rahul 33, Nicholas Pooran 32 not out; Umesh Yadav 2/22, Darshan Nalkande 2/21).

