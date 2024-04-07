Tottenham Hotspur will go level on points with fourth-placed Aston Villa with a win over Nottingham Forest this evening. They drew against West Ham United in the last game but they look like the favourites to play Champions League football next season. Ange Postecoglou had done a good job at the club, and it is now all about finishing on a high. Opponents Nottingham Forest are without a defeat in their last three games, which is crucial for their survival. They are just above the drop zone at 17th with 25 points from 31 games. Tottenham Hotspur versus Nottingham Forest will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:30 PM IST. Premier League 2023–24: Arsenal Moves to Top of Points Table, Manchester City Thrashes Crystal Palace 4–2.

Heung Min-Son will lead the attack for the home team and he will be supported by attacking midfielder James Maddison. Timo Werner and Dejan Kulusevski will look to utilise their pace on the flanks. Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma will look to hold fort in midfield and their slick passing game will come in handy. Guglielmo Vicario has been brilliant in goal and will be keen to have another good game.

Nuno Tavares, Willy Boly, and Taiwo Awoniyi will miss out for Nottingham Forest as they are out injured. Chris Wood leads the attack for the visitors, who are likely to opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation. Morgan Gibbs-White has been instrumental in setting up attacks for the club and he will need to be at his very best here. Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi can be dangerous on the break with their pace. FIFA and Member Associations Must Fight Match-Fixing Together, Says President Gianni Infantino.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

Tottenham Hotspur take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, April 7. The Spurs vs Nottingham Forest match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and it will start at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). UEFA Will Listen if Euro 2024 Coaches Want Larger 26-player Squads to Lessen Risks from Injury.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Networks has the official broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 Season in India. Fans can enjoy, the Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town EPL Match live on Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD TV channels. For more Spurs vs Nottingham Forest viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

With both teams needing a win for a productive ending of the season, the game will be exciting to watch. Although match live telecast is available on Star Sports Network, fans can also enjoy live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Luton Town on the Disney+ Hotstar App. Expect the home team to dominate the contest and come up with a crucial victory.

