Shiraz (Iran), Feb 4 (PTI) Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian and Samayara Panwar secured the Under-19 boys and girls' singles titles respectively at the Iran Junior International Series badminton tournament here on Friday.

While top seed Subramanian got the better off Ali Hayati of Iran 21-17 21-17 in the boys' singles final, Panwar defeated another Iranian, Ferdous Foroughi 21-14 21-15 in girls' singles summit clash.

Also Read | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Being Called 'Most Shameful' Olympics Since Adolf Hitler's 1936 Berlin Olympics, Says Report.

Panwar was also in the fray for the girls doubles crown, but lost in the final.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)