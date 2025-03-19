New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): India's para-badminton star Sukant Kadam has climbed to World No. 2 in the SL4 category in the latest BWF Para-Badminton World Rankings, following a string of impressive performances at the recently concluded Spanish Para-Badminton International 2025.

Sukant now stands at 53,650 points, just behind Indonesia's Fredy Setiawan (56,680 points), with France's Lucas Mazur in third place at 48,400 points, as per the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) press release.

Also Read | India vs Maldives Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For International Friendly 2025 Football Match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong.

The ranking surge comes after a strong showing across two Grade 2 tournaments and one Grade 1 tournament in Spain. Sukant was in sublime form during the Grade 2 event, where he clinched gold in the SL4 category, defeating fellow Indian Tarun in a dominant final with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-10.

In the Grade 1 tournament, Sukant fought a spirited battle but narrowly missed the top spot, going down to compatriot Naveen Sivakumar in a close contest (14-21, 21-14, 14-21).

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav to Captain MI in IPL 2025 Opener Against CSK, Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya To Sit Out Due To Suspension.

Speaking on his achievement, Sukant Kadam said as quoted by the PCI press release, "It's a great start to 2025, and I'm happy with how I've been playing. Reaching World No. 2 is a proud moment, but the focus is now on maintaining this momentum. With major tournaments lined up, including the Asian Para Games and the World Championships next year, the goal is to stay consistent and keep improving."

Sukant's rise reflected not just individual excellence but also India's growing dominance in para badminton on the global stage. With a busy international calendar ahead, all eyes will be on him as he aims to scale even greater heights. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)