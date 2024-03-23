Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 23 (ANI): The All India Football Federation will felicitate Indian Senior Men's Team captain Sunil Chhetri, who is expected to play his 150th Senior International match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 encounter against Afghanistan in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Commenting on Chhetri's achievement, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said: "It's been an awe-inspiring and staggering cruise that all of us have been fortunate to witness since 2005. Chhetri playing his 150th international match is an extraordinary accomplishment that will go a long way in keeping the Indian football flag flying high. He has been a great influencer who has motivated millions to play this Beautiful Game. I congratulate Chhetri for reaching this great height in international football."

Also Read | Indian Team Captain Sunil Chhetri To be Felicitated by AIFF For His 150th International Football Match.

AIFF Acting Secretary General M Satyanarayan said: "In many football fans' eyes, Chhetri is almost the synonym of the Indian Men's National Team, something that is not far from the truth. He is a fabulous footballer, a cool captain, and a star striker. The All India Football Federation is proud to felicitate him on his 150th international match. We sincerely hope Chhetri will continue to serve Indian football in the same breath in the future."

Sunil Chhetri first donned the Senior National Team jersey on June 12, 2005, in a friendly match against Pakistan in Quetta. He was India's scorer in the 1-1 draw. Since then, he has made 149 appearances for the National Team, netting a record 93 goals. A prolific goal-getter, Chhetri holds the unique record of scoring at least one goal in his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th and 125th match for the Blue Tigers. (ANI)

Also Read | Australian GP 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of F1 Race From Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on TV in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)