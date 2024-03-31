Ahmedabad, Mar 31 (PTI) Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162 for eight against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat, most of their batters got starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Heinrich Klaasen blasted 24 off 13 balls before missing a straighter one from leg-spinner Rashid Khan to be bowled at a crucial juncture.

Abhishek Sharma got 29 in 20 balls.

Abdul Samad (29 off 14 balls) struck a few useful boundaries to prop up SRH, having gone after the GT bowlers from the outset.

Mohit Sharma (3/25) picked up two wickets in two balls in the last over from which only three runs came.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 162/8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 29, Abdul Samad 29; Mohit Sharma 3/25). PTI AH

