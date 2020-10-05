New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Former India cricketer Suresh Raina on Monday met Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train young cricketers from far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

"Celebrity Cricketer Suresh Raina calls on Principal Secy to LG @nitishwarKumar, discuss the initiative to set up sports academies to train aspiring cricketers especially youngsters from far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir tweeted.

Also Read | Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Atalanta Youngster Amad Traore Set To Sign With Red Devils.

Last month, Raina had said there is "so much more in store" for the Union Territory after the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag.

"Excited to be part of the inauguration of Jammu and Kashmir Police Women's 2020 Cricket Tournament at Anantnag, South Kashmir along with LG @manojsinha_ Sir. This is just a humble beginning. So much more in store for J&K!" Raina had tweeted.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Axar Patel Replaces Injured Amit Mishra, RCB Include Moeen Ali As Virat Kohli Opts to Field First.

Also, he had met Sinha last month and had requested him to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir. He had also agreed to set up 10 schools, five each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, to give professional cricket training to local youth.

"Cricketer Suresh Raina, who called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to set up a Cricket Academy in Jammu and Kashmir, agrees to set up five schools each in Kashmir & Jammu divisions to hone the talent of aspiring youth and train them to become professional cricketers," the J-K DIPR had tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)