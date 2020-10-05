Manchester United are set to complete yet another signing on transfer deadline day as the Red Devils are tipped to complete the transfer of young Amad Traore from Italian heavyweights Atalanta. The record Premier League champions were fairly inactive during the transfer window but in the past few days have reportedly secured the signatures of players such as Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles. Jadon Sancho to Manchester United Transfer News Latest Update: Borussia Dortmund Star Spotted in UK Ahead of Potential Move.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will complete the transfer oy young Amad Traore in the coming hours however, the 2002-born footballer will be joining the Red Devils from January 2021 onwards. The Ivory Coast will be joining the record Premier League champions on a permanent deal. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Set to Sign Ex-PSG Striker on Short-Term Deal.

Manchester United will pay a transfer fee of €30 million plus add ons for the 18-year-old star who will arrive next year due to work permit and passport issues. Amad Traore was rumoured to Italian side Parma on a loan deal but will be moving to England after that deal collapsed. The Ivorian will further bolster United’s already impressive attack.

Amad Traoré will join Manchester United on next January, here we go! Deal agreed right not with Atalanta but the young talent [born in 2002] will arrive on 2021 because of work permit and passport timing. 🚨 #MUFC will pay €30m + add ons for him! More: https://t.co/oBjUmrDMtV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Last year Amad Traore made his debut in Serie A for Atalantabecoming the first player born in 2002 to play in the Italian league. The 18-year-old made three appearances for the Atalanta last season scoring his first professional goal in a 7-1 win against Udinese.

Traore is one of the top young talents in the world and has been highly praised by several in Italian football. Atalanta skipper Papu Gomez also praised the youngster very highly and compared to him to Lionel Messi. ‘He’s a future star, trust me. During our trainings, he seems like Messi! You can’t stop him’ Gomez said about the 18-year-old.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 07:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).