Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will take each other on in Indian Premier League 2020. The top of the table clash will be played in Dubai at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 5, 2020 (Monday). The teams have met 23 times in the competition with RCB holding the edge in the head to head records with 14 wins compared to DC’s eight. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to field first. Moeen Ali comes in for RCB while Axar Patel replaces injured Amit Mishra. RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had the upper hand in recent encounters between the teams, winning three of the last matches and would be hoping to continue that run. Virat Kohli’s team have won two games on the trot but will face a tough task against Delhi Capitals, who are looking like the real contenders this season. DC got back to winning ways after their win over KKR in their last game. RCB vs DC IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain.

RCB vs DC Team and Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Mohammad Siraj, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

The Stadium in Dubai is one of the biggest in UAE but despite that, teams have played high-scoring encounters and with the pitch traditionally supporting batsmen, yet another game with high scores can be expected. The temperature is expected to be around 30 degrees so the dew factor will play a huge role while chasing.

Both teams have won three of their opening for games this season and find themselves among the top three in the points table. However, tonight’s winner will move to the top of team standings and both teams will be looking for that summit position.

