Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina will miss the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced on Saturday.

"Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle on the Chennai-based franchise.

Earlier, CSK had the six-day long conditioning camp between August 15 and 20 in Chennai which focused on fitness primarily, along with some cricket training too.

"Raina has opted out due to personal reasons, he does not want to disclose it, I do not think he will be back for this season, he said he is not available for this season, we are hoping that he comes back but we do not have any say in this, the reason is too personal for me to disclose, he has said he will not be coming back," a top source within CSK told ANI.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

On August 15, Raina had announced retirement from international cricket.

It was on July 30, 2005, when Raina made his debut for the Men in Blue. He went on to make his debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla.

In his first ODI, Raina did not have a good outing as he was sent back to the pavilion on a duck. But over the years, the left-handed batsman managed to change his fortunes to become one of the finest white-ball cricketers. (ANI)

