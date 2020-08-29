Chennai Super Kings player Suresh Raina has returned back to India due to personal reasons and will miss the entire season of the latest Indian Premier League edition. IPL 2020 was scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE with stadiums in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah hosting all the matches behind closed doors. The cash-rich league was initially planned in March 2020 but had to be postponed amid coronavirus pandemic. CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar in Quarantine After Positive COVID-19 Test, Schedule Announcement Postponed.

Chennai Super Kings in Saturday (August 29, 2020) confirmed that their vice-captain Suresh Rains is set to miss the upcoming IPL 2020 season in its entirety as he has flown back to India due to personal reasons. ‘Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.’ CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a statement.

Suresh Raina was already in the UAE as he travelled with the team from Chennai earlier in the month. The 33-year-old also took part in the training camp which was held in Chennai from August 15 to August 20 but now will be unavailable for the entire season.

Suresh Raina is the leading run-score for Chennai Super Kings in the competition and his absence will surely affect the side. MS Dhoni-led team are in search of their fourth IPL title but will have to do so without one of the mainstays of the team.

Earlier. Deepak Chahar was confirmed as the player to be tested positive from the CSK squad along with at least 10 staff members. The 28-year-old pacer will undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine period and will have to test negative for two COVID-19 tests in 14 hours time following that.

