Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], November 20 (ANI): Star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became the second Indian batter after Rohit Sharma to score two centuries in T20Is during a calendar year.

The batter accomplished this feat during his side's second T20 against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui.

In the match, Suryakumar destroyed the Kiwi bowling lineup with his fearlessly batting, smashing an unbeaten 111 in just 51 balls with help of 11 fours and seven sixes. He struck the ball at an astonishing strike rate of 217.64.

Earlier this year in July, Suryakumar had smashed 117 off 55 balls against England in Nottingham, consisting of 14 fours and six sixes.

Back in 2018, Rohit had smashed two centuries that year. He scored 100* against England in Bristol and 111* against West Indies in Lucknow.

Suryakumar is among three Indian cricketers who have more than one century in the shortest format. Rohit has the most T20I tons, with a total of four, followed by opener KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav having two each.

Suryakumar is in amazing form this year. In 30 matches and 30 innings this year, he has scored 1,151 runs at an average of 47.95 at a strike rate of 188.37. He has scored two tons and nine fifties in the format, with the best score of 117.

Put to bat first by New Zealand, India hit 191/6, with Suryakumar top-scoring with 111*. Ishan Kishan also scored a valuable 36 off 31 balls. Captain Hardik Pandya (13) was involved in an 82-run stand for the fourth wicket. Pacer Tim Southee took a hat-trick, taking 3/34 in four overs.

Brief score: India 191/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 111*, Ishan Kishan 36, Tim Southee 3-34) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

