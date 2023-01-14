Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan have been named in the red-ball squad for the first two home tests against Australia as announced by BCCI on Friday.

The right-hander's accomplishments with the bat in the T20I format have earned him a place in the test squad while Ishan has been included as a replacement for India's first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who is nursing his injuries after being involved in a car accident.

The test squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy will see the return of batting mainstays Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after missing out on the T20I series against New Zealand.

KL Rahul and Axar Patel will also return to the test setup after missing the New Zealand limited-over series. KS Bharat has also been added as a backup wicketkeeper.

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat has retained his place in the test setup.

India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named in the squad but is subject to fitness for his inclusion in the playing eleven.

Aside from Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, who is a regular feature in home Tests, and Kuldeep Yadav form the spin attack.

Jasprit Bumrah continues his rehabilitation and hasn't been named in the squad. The pace attack has Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj with recently recalled Jaydev Unadkat as a left-arm option.

The series is a big one for both teams as they look to nail down a spot in the World Test Championships (WTC) final. The series begins in Nagpur on February 9 with Tests in Delhi, Dharamsala and Ahmedabad.

India's Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat and Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

