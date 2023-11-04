Panaji (Goa), Nov 4 (PTI) Teenager Dhinidhi Desinghu became the youngest woman swimmer to win seven gold medals at the National Games while Srihari Nataraj finished with 10 medals, including eight gold, as Karnataka topped the charts in aquatic competitions at the National Games here on Saturday.

Dhinidhi, 14, entered the concluding day of the aquatics competition locked with teammate Nina Venkatesh at five gold medals each.

Dhinidhi took the gold in 100m freestyle with a games record to forge ahead.

Later, she and Nina teamed up with Srihari and Vidith Shankar to help Karnataka clinch gold in the 4x100m medley relay, the final swimming competition here to complete a haul of seven gold medals.

Harshitha Jayaram of Kerala won gold in 100m breaststroke with a new games record, while S P Likith of Services won the event in the men's section with a timing of 1:02.25s.

Srihari won the gold in the 100m men's freestyle with a dominating swim, creating a games record and stopping the clock at 49.97sec.

Haryana and Punjab shared the four gold medals on offer on day two of the shooting competition.

Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa won gold in the women's 50m rifle 3-positions and men's skeet respectively.

Haryana's gold medals came through Sanjana Sood in women's skeet and the pair of Sarabjot Singh and Palak Gulia in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Haryana now have three of the five gold medals decided in shooting so far, after Sagar Bhargava had won the men's 10m air pistol title on the opening day.

Defending champions Services and Haryana have inched closer to table leaders Maharashtra, taking their gold medal tally to 51 and 45 respectively.

Maharashtra have a total of 179 medals, including 63 gold, 58 silver and an equal number of bronze.

Asian Games mixed doubles gold medallist in tennis Rutuja Bhosale partnered with Prarthana Thombare to win the gold medal in the women's doubles competition.

The Maharashtra pair beat Sravya Shivani and Rashmika Bhamipaty of Telangana 6-3, 6-1.

Maharashtra's Arjun Khade and Purav Raja then beat Prajwal S D Dev and Adil Kalyanpur of Karnataka (7/6, 6/3) to win gold in men's doubles.

Madhya Pradesh's Arjun Singh, who had represented the country in recently concluded Asian Games, clinched two medals in the canoeing races.

In the individual 1000m category, Arjun won gold with a timing of 4:19.375sec. Later he partnered Sonu Verma to win silver in the 1000m canoe with a timing of 4.29.055sec. SSCB won the gold while Odisha secured bronze.

