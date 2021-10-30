Dubai [UAE], October 30 (ANI): Chris Jordan scalped three before Jos Buttler fired a stylish fifty to help England defeat Australia by eight wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Buttler scored 71 off 32 balls as England registered their third win of the tournament to consolidate the top spot in the Super 12 Group 1.

The English bowlers dismantled the Australia batting lineup before England batsmen dominated the proceeding as the Aaron Finch-led side looked clueless throughout the game.

Chasing a paltry target of 126, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler fired England to a brilliant start as the side scored 66 in the first six overs. It was England's highest powerplay score in the tournament.

However, a successful review two balls later broke the opening stand as Roy departed after scoring 22. Dawid Malan too followed Roy but Buttler kept smashing boundaries to help England's chase.

In end, Buttler and Jonny Bairstow took England home with 50 balls to spare.

Earlier, put into bat first, Australia got off to a bad start and were bundled out for 125 as England bowlers put on a magnificent show.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch was the lone man, who gave a fight to English bowlers. Finch along with bowlers Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins took Australia over the 100-run mark.

David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stonis all failed to leave a mark as they departed in single digits.

Brief Scores: Australia 125/10 (Finch 44; Chris Jordan 3-17, Chris Woakes 2-23) vs England 126/2 (Jos Buttler 71; Ashton Agar 1-15) (ANI)

