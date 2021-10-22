Dubai [UAE], October 22 (ANI): Former skipper and legendary wicket-keeper MS Dhoni on Friday provided throwdowns to India batters ahead of their opening match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

India will face Pakistan in their opening game of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Also Read | ENG vs WI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14.

Ahead of the match, Team India is sweating it out in the nets and is making sure they leave no stone unturned for the opening clash.

Dhoni has been appointed as the mentor of the team for the T20 World Cup and the former skipper was seen giving throwdowns in the nets on Friday.

Also Read | ENG vs WI, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"Revealing #TeamIndia's latest throwdown specialist! @msdhoni| #T20WorldCup," BCCI tweeted.

India, champions in the inaugural edition played in South Africa in 2007 and finalists in 2014, will also have Afghanistan, New Zealand in Group 2

Meanwhile, in the qualifiers, Namibia made history by qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage in their very first appearance at the tournament after beating Ireland on Friday.

Namibia timed their chase of Ireland's 125 for eight to perfection as a half-century from skipper Gerhard Erasmus and pyrotechnics from David Wiese led Namibia, to a phenomenal eight-wicket victory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)