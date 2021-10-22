England and West Indies square off in an intense Super 12 stage at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Saturday, October 23. England have had a decent outing in the warm-up games where they did lose the first one to India but bounced back strong and hard to take the win against New Zealand. Despite skipper Eoin Morgan not being in good form and he has even hinted at dropping himself if his lean patch continues, England look a much more balanced outfit than their Caribbean counterparts, who have not been able to make much out of their practice matches, losing to Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively.ENG vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

But one cannot question the calibre that Kieron Pollard's side possesses. They have some quality strikers of the ball with the likes of Andre Russell, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and the captain himself. But their bowling department looks a bit inexperienced and that might be exploited by other sides. ENG vs WI, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for England vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium

ENG vs WI, T20 Head-to-Head

England and West Indies have played a total of 18 times in T20Is where the defending T20 World Cup champions have the advantage with 11 victories. England have won the remaining seven games. In T20 World Cups, England have faced West Indies five times and haven't yet beaten the Caribbean side.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14, Key Players

Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali will play crucial roles for England in this match while for West Indies, Kieron Pollard and Roston Chase would be the ones to watch out for.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14, Mini-Battles

Jos Buttler vs Hayden Walsh will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Kieron Pollard vs Moeen Ali will also be an important clash--both of which can have impacts on the outcome of the game.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 23, 2021 (Saturday). The ENG vs WI encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast the England vs West Indies match live on Star Sports channels. The ENG vs WI match in T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the ENG vs WI live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 14 Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tymal Mills.

West Indies Likely Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, DJ Bravo, Roston Chase, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

